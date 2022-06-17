Wedbush Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,312,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $43,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.