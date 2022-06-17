Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,681 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

