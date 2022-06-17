Wells Fargo & Company Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $67.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DINO. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

