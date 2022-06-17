WeOwn (CHX) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

WeOwn (CHX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, WeOwn has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $761,022.18 and approximately $46,722.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

