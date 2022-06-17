Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Raised to Buy at Jonestrading

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

