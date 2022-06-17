Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 224,462 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Brigham Minerals worth $33,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,357 shares of company stock valued at $25,240,342 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.