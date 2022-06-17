Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $17.44 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 56,217 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,096,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.00 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.