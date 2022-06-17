Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $30 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,650 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,815,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

