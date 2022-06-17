Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $41.87 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,334,000 after buying an additional 145,224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.