Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $34.27 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,266,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.