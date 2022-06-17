Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $21.94 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 353,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

