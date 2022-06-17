Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $31.81 Million Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 646,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,809,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

