Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:WHG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 18,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Sunday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

