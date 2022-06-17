Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $46,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

