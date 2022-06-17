Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NYSE WY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.01. 119,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

