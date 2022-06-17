Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 7.1%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.70 and last traded at $78.61. Approximately 12,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 452,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.62.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after buying an additional 121,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

