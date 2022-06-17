Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $114.49. 378,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

