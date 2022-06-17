Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.59. 40,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,563. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.