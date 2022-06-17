Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 450.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,542,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,920,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.01. 3,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,290. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $284.31 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.69.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

