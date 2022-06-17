Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,276 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. 5,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

