Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

