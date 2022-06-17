WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Financial Contrast

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get WISeKey International alerts:

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WISeKey International and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.11 -$20.34 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.06 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -1.15

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WISeKey International and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 509.76%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WISeKey International beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About BIT Mining (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.