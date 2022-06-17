Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,908.33.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

