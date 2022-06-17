Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.40

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 3677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.
Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)
