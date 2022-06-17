Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.28) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th.

LON YCA opened at GBX 334.80 ($4.06) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 243 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 486.80 ($5.91). The company has a market capitalization of £613.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.25.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

