Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.16. 91,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,529. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $42,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.