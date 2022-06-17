Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.