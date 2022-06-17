Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 727,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 556.4 days.
OTCMKTS YUEIF remained flat at $$1.49 during trading hours on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.
About Yue Yuen Industrial (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIF)
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.