Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $24.21. Zai Lab shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 1,221 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
