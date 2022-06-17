Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $24.21. Zai Lab shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 1,221 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 102.7% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 248.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $6,699,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

