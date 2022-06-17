ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

