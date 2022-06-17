ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. 251,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $212.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $141.29 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

