ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 882,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

