ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,835 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $104,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,606 shares of company stock worth $1,608,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,561. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.