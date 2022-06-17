ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,018. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $371.59 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

