ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $42.79 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,790 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $42,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,153,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 116,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

