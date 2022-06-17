ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.14. 129,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.