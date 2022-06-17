ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCBG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CCBG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

