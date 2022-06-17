ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 1.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Corteva worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Corteva by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Corteva by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

