ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 26,420 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 53,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

