ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,985 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

