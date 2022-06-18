11,356 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 908,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
