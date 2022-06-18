1,784 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.21. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.