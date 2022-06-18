188,441 Shares in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of NHICU opened at $10.05 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

