2,071 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $37.10. 260,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

