241 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

