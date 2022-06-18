3,205 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

AVUV stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

