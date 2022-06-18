3,404 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

