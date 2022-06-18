3,416 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.
IJK stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.