4,603 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

