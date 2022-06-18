4,908 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.